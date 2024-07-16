The Dubai Police Command and Control Centre revealed that it received 2.1 million calls in the second quarter of this year, 97% of which were answered within 10 seconds.

This came during a meeting to evaluate the performance of the General Department of Operations during the second quarter of this year, which was chaired by the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs at Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri, in the presence of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Operations Affairs, Major General Abdullah Ali Al Ghaithi, the Director of the General Department of Excellence and Leadership, Brigadier Sheikh Mohammed Abdullah Al Mualla, the Acting Director of the General Department of Operations, Brigadier Turki bin Faris, the Acting Director of the Department of Control and Inspection, Colonel Ahmed Al Muhairi, and a number of officers.

The meeting discussed the topics on the agenda, the implementation of previous recommendations and decisions, and the review of benchmark comparisons between the performance indicators of the second quarter of this year and the second quarter of last year.

Al Mansouri reviewed the strategic indicators of the General Department of Operations, and stressed the importance of enhancing cooperation between all police sectors, as it has an impact on achieving the strategic goals of Dubai Police, and reaching a global level of excellence and leadership in police work.

It is worth noting that the evaluation meetings are held to follow up on the implementation of an integrated methodology for evaluating the results of the general departments in Dubai Police on a quarterly basis, which provides an opportunity and possibility to view the trends that determine the goals of the departments, each according to its specialization, and the methods by which the results are evaluated.

