Dubai Police announced that its search and tracking efforts over the past two days confirmed that the animal that appeared in one of the video clips as a “wild cat” at large in a residential community in Dubai was nothing but a “pet cat”.

The Dubai Police General Command reassured the public and residents of the residential area of ​​the springs that it had fully verified that the animal that appeared in the video was not a “jaguar” but was merely a black cat, through the help of specialists trained in tracking the trail as well as wildlife experts who confirmed From the examination of the video clip and the place where it appeared, no evidence was found indicating the presence of a wild cat in the “Al-Springs 3” area, as well as in all the surrounding areas.

The Dubai Police had taken all necessary measures to provide the utmost safety for the residents of the area in which the presence of a “wild cat”, and the surrounding areas, where it became clear that the information was not correct. Dubai Police called on the public to investigate the highest degree of accuracy and verify the source before circulating news, pictures or videos that would spark rumors and negatively affect society.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

