The Victim Communication Section of the General Directorate of Criminal Investigations and Investigations provided support to 145 humanitarian cases in the criminal and traffic aspects during the past year, including two cases of a victim of fraud by using fake jobs, and a seventy-year-old who lost her way and forgot her home address for three days.

The head of the victim communication department, Captain Dr. Saif Matar bin Lahej, said that the department specializes in providing psychological, social and legal support for humanitarian cases, in coordination with strategic partners in charitable societies, the Dubai Health Authority, the General Authority for Islamic Affairs and Endowments, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Charitable Foundation. and the Mercy Foundation.

He added that among the cases for which the department provided care was a “victim of a fake job”, a woman who was deceived through social media platforms, and came to the state to start a job that someone promised her, but she was surprised by his disappearance, and that he was deceiving her, so the department took care of providing her needs, including temporary housing. meals, and coordination with the concerned authorities to facilitate her travel procedures to return to her homeland.

He continued that among the cases was also an elderly woman, at the age of 77, who was lost, and did not remember her place of residence and did not know where to go, so the department provided her with temporary housing, and female elements accompanied her to the hotel over the course of three days, to enhance her sense of safety. In addition to transferring her to the hospital for medical examinations and checking on her health condition, until her family was found.

Bin Lahej stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to provide various forms of support for humanitarian cases, each according to his condition in order to overcome his ordeal, whether they are victims of criminal or traffic accidents, which enhances the community’s confidence in communicating with community police agencies around the clock, through the smart services available on the Dubai Police application. .

He explained that the Dubai Police established the “Communication with the Victim” program in 2004, and it has future plans regarding it, represented in linking with internal and external partners, and launching community initiatives for humanitarian cases, stressing that the department has trained and qualified cadres to provide services, in cooperation with police station employees on The level of the Emirate of Dubai, and they directly follow up the humanitarian cases in the registered reports.