The Dubai Police General Command announced its contribution of one million dirhams in support of the “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai (may God protect him), to establish an endowment fund worth one billion dirhams to support the education of millions of individuals. around the world.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign, which falls under the umbrella of the “Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives” Foundation and was launched in conjunction with the holy month of Ramadan, aims to honor mothers by providing every person with the opportunity to donate in their mother’s name to the “Mother’s Endowment,” and to support less fortunate communities and individuals. Sustainably, by supporting their education process, which provides sustainable opportunities to improve their quality of life, and contributes to their stability and qualification for the labor markets.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, confirmed that the campaign launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, consolidates the leadership position of the UAE globally in humanitarian work, and confirms Its reputation as an inspiring model in consolidating the values ​​of filial piety, compassion, affection, and solidarity among members of society, through sustainable global endowment projects and campaigns, targeting all peoples everywhere with education and empowerment.

His Excellency added, “We are proud to be a contributing part of the campaign, and to support the achievement of its goals by providing sustainable opportunities for the less fortunate individuals and communities in the world, in an effort to empower them and provide them with the educational and cognitive capabilities and skills necessary to build their future and participate in the renaissance of their societies.”

His Excellency continued, “We at the Dubai Police General Command confirm our support for the (Mother's Endowment) campaign, which honors the giving of mothers, and at the same time complements the qualitative successes achieved by previous Ramadan campaigns launched by the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives Foundation, out of our belief that social responsibility is a duty.” National and humanitarian, it is imperative for us to make every effort to establish and confirm the noble values ​​inherent in Emirati society.”

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign succeeded in exceeding its targets in less than 3 weeks, and contributions to the campaign before the end of the holy month of Ramadan reached one billion and 484 million dirhams.

The “Mother’s Endowment” campaign continues to receive contributions to the Endowment Fund from institutions and individuals through 6 main channels: the website dedicated to the campaign, Mothersfund.ae, while the campaign’s call center receives contributions from contributors to the Endowment via the toll-free number 8009999. You can also participate in the campaign via Bank transfer to the campaign account on the approved account number AE790340003708472909201 at Emirates Islamic Bank in UAE dirhams. The “Mother Endowment” campaign also provides the option to donate via text messages to the initiative by sending a message with the word “Mom” or “Mother” to users of the “Du” and “Etisalat from e&” networks. In the UAE, use the following numbers: 1034, 1035, 1036, 1038.

Contributions to the campaign can be made via the DubaiNow application, under the “Donations” category, or via the Dubai Community Contributions Platform (Jood.ae).