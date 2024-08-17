The Humanitarian Care Department at the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions at Dubai Police provided lump sum and in-kind financial assistance worth four million, 626 thousand and 940 dirhams to male and female inmates of penal institutions during the first half of this year.

The total lump sum and in-kind assistance provided to humanitarian cases of male and female inmates and their families during the past three years amounted to AED 26 million, 663 thousand and 703, including AED 7 million, 900 thousand and 474 for purchasing travel tickets and other supplies, AED 808 thousand and 100 for community initiatives, AED 1 million, 86 thousand and 200 for support programmes, AED 61 thousand and 885 for medical assistance, AED 503 thousand and 300 for assistance to families and rental arrears, AED 313 thousand and 657 for tuition fees and school supplies, AED 2 million and 59 thousand for legal blood money, AED 13 million, 779 thousand and 490 for financial assistance for the release of inmates, and AED 151 thousand and 597 for personal supplies for inmates and their families.

The Acting Director of the General Department of Penal and Correctional Institutions, Brigadier Salah Jumaa Bu Asiba, praised the humanitarian work carried out by philanthropists in society, institutions and charitable associations to alleviate the suffering of inmates, especially those who were imprisoned in civil or financial cases and had to pay sums of money to certain parties or individuals, because some inmates of penal and correctional institutions are insolvent and do not have money to fulfill their financial obligations.

He stressed that the role played by charitable people is of utmost importance in supporting charitable programmes adopted by penal and correctional institutions to help inmates and their families, and reflects the values ​​of tolerance and brotherhood rooted in Emirati society.

The Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Colonel Abdullah Yaqoub Al-Khader, said that the Humanitarian Care Department contributed to solving many problems for inmates of different nationalities, noting the tireless efforts to facilitate the lives of inmates and relieve their distress in cooperation with philanthropists in the community and charitable institutions and associations.

Al-Khadher added that “the fruitful efforts of the Humanitarian Care Department in helping inmates throughout the year with partners represent a clear reflection of the solidarity and cohesion of community members and institutions, to give those in financial difficulty a second chance to start over, in accordance with the applicable global systems.”

In turn, the Head of the Humanitarian Care Department, Captain Habib Hussein Mohammed Al Zarouni, said that the department’s work team conducted field visits to several charitable institutions and associations with the aim of enhancing cooperation and coordination to resolve the inmates’ humanitarian issues and help their families who are suffering from difficult circumstances as a result of the sentence that the head of the family is serving in penal institutions, which contributes to working to maintain family cohesion and solidarity.

He pointed out that the department plays a role in acting as a mediator between the inmate and the defendant in financial cases to reach a settlement between the two parties, assist inmates who do not have the value of travel tickets to complete their deportation ruling, apply the principles of inmate rights that were established by Dubai Police, and implement religious and humanitarian principles in this regard.

The humanitarian cases that the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions took care of, and that Dubai Police had previously talked about, included the case of three children who were left by their mother, an inmate in the women’s prison, without care or anyone to support them. She concealed the fact that they were alone in the house in difficult conditions without electricity, water or a family member, for fear that they would be taken over by care institutions.

The administration took care of the three children, and the Humanitarian Care Department undertook to pay them monthly salaries, pay the value of the late rent for the past period, and the value of the electricity and water bills until the end of the crisis.

• AED 26.6 million total financial contributions over 3 years.