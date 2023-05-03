Dubai Police presented a package of its smart services targeting tourists and other services, including the tourist police service, sail safely, the Dubai Police Museum, happiness card, resilience center, guest products, the Brave Team of the Hatta Police Station, the lost and found service, and the smart Dubai Police application that It contains community, criminal and traffic services, the “Al-Ass” team, bicycles, and tourist security patrols.

The Deputy Chief of Police and Public Security in Dubai, Lieutenant General Dahi Khalfan Tamim, during his inspection of the smart platform of the Dubai Police, praised the efforts made by the Dubai Police General Command to enhance the awareness of tourists and visitors of the security services provided to make this group happy and enrich their tourism experience in the Emirate of Dubai.

The acting Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Major General Pilot Ahmed Mohammed bin Thani, also inspected the smart platform and listened to an explanation from the Assistant Director General for Administration Affairs in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation, Brigadier General Hareb Al Shamsi, about the services and facilities provided by Dubai Police to tourists and visitors through smart and electronic platforms. The best international standards are applied, stressing that all resources will be harnessed to sustain the development process in the services provided to the public, and keenness to anticipate the future of work in the tourism sector, in an effort to improve the quality of services and the happiness of tourists and all citizens and residents on the land of the country.

Al Shamsi said that the Dubai Smart Police platform offers workshops and awareness lectures about the tourism services it provides throughout the year, which enables tourists to have a rich tourism experience, and facilitates their access to help, inquiries, proposals, and requests for help in international languages, through the smart application of Dubai Police, and centers Smart Police, and the Dubai Police website.