Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs at Dubai Police, Brigadier Mansour Al Gergawi, announced the possibility of “automating” (a certificate to whom it may concern) through the official website of Dubai Police, in the event that vehicles are damaged due to variables related to nature, and in light of the conditions that the country is witnessing as a result of weather fluctuations and heavy rainfall.

Al-Gergawi added that the service was previously available through the Dubai Police smart application and website, by applying for it electronically, bringing the vehicle to the nearest police station to inspect it and confirm the damage, and then issuing a “To Whom It May Concern” certificate for it electronically.

He explained that with the automation of the service, the customer no longer needs to bring his vehicle to the police station, and all he has to do is enter the Dubai Police website, apply for the certificate package service, then choose the certificate service (to whom it may concern), then choose natural disasters, and attach photos. For his damaged vehicle, within one working day, he will obtain a certificate (to whom it may concern), and the value of the service electronically is 95 dirhams, and customers can obtain more information by contacting the call center number 901.”