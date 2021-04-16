The General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, by applying the science of “comparing the effects of machines on bone and cartilage”, was able to prove the use of sharp tools in committing a murder even though these tools were found in an area far from the crime scene without a trace of fingerprints. What contributed to providing scientific and material evidence to the Public Prosecution Office and the competent judicial authorities to achieve justice in the case.

Experts of the General Administration of Forensic Evidence and Criminology use the science of “comparing the effects of machines on bone and cartilage” in their specialized work by raising the effects that sharp tools and bladed weapons cause on bone and cartilage areas, and comparing them with the type of weapon used in committing the crime to obtain a match that determines whether or not they are used. This supports the investigation efforts in the case and the provision of scientific evidence to the judicial authorities.

The Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Dr. Ahmed Eid Al-Mansoori, said that the success in applying the science of “comparing the effects of machines on bone and cartilage” in forensic science comes within the framework of the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command and under direct directives from the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police Lieutenant-General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri And the continuous follow-up of his assistant for criminal research affairs, Major General Khalil Ibrahim Al-Mansouri, to work to keep abreast of all scientific developments in various fields and to use them in police sciences by qualified and trained national cadres according to the highest levels.

On the details of the case, the head of the Weapons and Machinery Effects Examination Department, First Lieutenant Engineer Muhammad al-Shamsi, said that a report was received by Dubai Police from a person stating that a body had been found in a desert area, indicating that the specialized teams from the crime scene moved to the place where the corpse was examined, but it did not You can find crime tools near the body.

He added that the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations was able to arrest six people suspected of assaulting the victim using white weapons, following disagreements between the two sides, and they confessed that they assaulted the victim with white weapons and buried her in an area far from the place of the body.

Al Shamsi pointed out that Dubai Police extracted sharp tools from their burial place, but because they were under the sand and were affected by weather and humidity factors, no fingerprints of the suspects were found on the tools directly linking them to the crime through physical evidence, which required the intervention of the Department of Examination of the Effects of Weapons and Machines.

He pointed out that the Crime Scene Department brought sharp tools to the Weapons and Machinery Effects Examination Department, which worked at first to remove the traces from the places of stab wounds on the victim’s body, specifically in bone areas, in cooperation with the Forensic Medicine Department, and then compared these effects to the sharp tools that were found. It must, through the use of specialized techniques and other chemical, accurately measure whether the stab directed against the person is the same as the result of that or not, and the results confirmed their conformity, and a report was prepared and attached to the case file.





