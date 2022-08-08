The aftercare system “periodic examination” at the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in Dubai Police revealed the insistence of a former accused of drug abuse to continue his dark path, and his abuse was proven for the fourth time, so he was arrested and referred to the Public Prosecution in Dubai, which, in turn, referred him to the Criminal Court to sentence him to two years in prison and a fine 100 thousand dirhams.

The details of the incident revolve, according to the investigations of the Public Prosecution in Dubai, that the accused was subject to the aftercare system “periodic examination” of the General Department of Anti-Narcotics of the Dubai Police, as a former inmate and was recently released by the General Department of Punitive Institutions.

On the second of last February, he voluntarily came to the administration and gave a sample of his own to be tested, and it was proven from the report of the General Department of Criminal Evidence that the sample contained two types of drugs.

By questioning the accused in the seizure report and the Public Prosecution’s investigations, he admitted what was attributed to him, confirmed that he had taken crystal narcotics, and that he had a history of using psychotropic substances, and that he repeated his confession in the remote hearing by the court.

In its ruling, the Criminal Court stated that confession in criminal matters is one of the elements that the trial court has complete freedom to assess its validity and its value in proof, and it may take into account the confession of the accused in any role of the investigation, even if the accused turns away from him.

She confirmed that the accused confessed in the minutes of the seizure and the trial session what was attributed to him, and the court reassures that his confession came from a free and conscious will, and accordingly it was confirmed in its certainty with absolute certainty that the accused was convicted of using psychotropic substances for the fourth time, and then sentenced him to two years imprisonment and a fine of 100 One thousand dirhams, and in case of non-payment, one day for every 100 dirhams will be withheld.

In another case, the Dubai Criminal Court imposed a fine of 30,000 dirhams and deported an Arab resident after being found guilty of using hashish and larica.

The incident revolves around the General Department of Narcotics Control in Dubai Police receiving information about the suspect’s possession and possession of narcotic substances, so permission was obtained from the Public Prosecution to seize him, bring him and search his residence.

On the date set by the work team from the Control Department, the accused was arrested and his home and car were searched, but nothing was found. A sample was analyzed, and it was proven that he had used larica and hashish.

• The accused voluntarily came to the “Anti-Narcotics Department” and gave himself a sample for examination.