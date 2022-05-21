The General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, in cooperation with donors and charitable institutions, managed to relieve the distress of 17 inmates who were imprisoned in legal blood money and cases of settling commercial disputes. The General Administration also issued 35 travel tickets to enable inmates to return to their homeland after the end of their sentence.

The Director of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, Major General Ali Muhammad Al-Shamali, said that during the month of Ramadan, the administration paid the debts of 17 inmates with a total value of 953 thousand and 965 dirhams, so that they could return to their families in the holy month, and share the joy of the blessed days.

He added that the Department of Humanitarian Care has also provided tickets for 35 inmates, whose sentences have expired, and who need to return to their countries, with a financial value of 57,220 dirhams.

Al-Shamali stressed that Dubai Police is keen to strengthen partnership with charitable and humanitarian institutions in the country, and to redouble efforts to consolidate the value of giving with the aim of giving inmates another chance for a dignified life.



