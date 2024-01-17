The International Center for Forensic Sciences in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police succeeded in passing the international proficiency tests in its various specializations concerned with forensic examinations by 100% last year, as part of 62 proficiency tests that included both biological and DNA, electronic evidence, and Explosives, fingerprinting, weapons and machinery examination, forensic chemistry, document examination, forensic toxicology, and fine traces examination.

Expert Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Rashid Hamdan Al-Ghafri, Director of the International Center for Forensic Sciences, said that the proficiency tests that the Center submits every year come out of their keenness to apply the highest international quality standards in the field of forensic examinations for various specialized sciences, and in line with the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa. Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, is keen to keep pace with the best international practices in all specialties, and to be constantly informed of the latest findings of developed countries in scientific fields.

Lieutenant Colonel Al-Ghafri added, “We also conducted, in cooperation with Collaborative Testing Services (CTS), the global test in the field of crime scenes in accordance with ISO/IEC 17043 standards to measure the competency of crime scene experts in the General Administration of Forensic Evidence and Criminology. This is the first competency test to be conducted outside the United States.” United States of America globally, as part of our annual plan to follow up and ensure the quality of the work of all forensic experts in Dubai Police, noting that this test is a measure of the efficiency of work on analyzing crime scenes of all types, going through all the procedures and technical examinations that the experts follow in dealing with forensic evidence. Materialism of all kinds.