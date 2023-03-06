The Dubai Police General Command is participating in the activities of the sixth session of the National Service Recruitment Exhibition 2023 at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre, which will last for three days and is organized by the Ministry of Defense, represented by the National and Reserve Service Authority.

The participation of the Dubai Police General Command comes within the framework of its keenness to provide opportunities for national and reserve service recruits to serve the nation, who have completed the requirements of the national service training program.

The Director of the General Department of Human Resources, Major General Dr. Saleh Abdullah Murad, confirmed the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to participate in the exhibition, in order to provide opportunities for national and reserve service recruits, noting that the Dubai Police was keen to participate in the exhibition since the launch of its first session, and worked throughout Last years to provide vacancies for national service and reserve recruits.

The Director of the Selection and Employment Department at the General Department of Human Resources, Lieutenant Colonel Hamad bin Dafoos, stated that the Dubai Police platform at the National Service Recruitment Exhibition 2023 will receive national and reserve service recruits throughout the days of the exhibition, and will show them the vacancies that they can apply for, and will provide an explanation. About the relevant military ranks.