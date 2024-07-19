The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Hatta Police Station, in cooperation with the International Protection Centre in the General Department of Anti-Narcotics in the Hatta region, organised the “Your Voice is Heard” initiative, which aimed to meet members of the community and enhance direct communication with them, ensuring their participation in expressing observations and suggestions.

During the meeting, Dubai Police listened to the inquiries and comments of the residents of Hatta regarding Dubai Police services, which aim to enhance security and safety and work to make them happy.

The officers answered inquiries and comments, and provided awareness guidelines that benefit community members.

The meeting was attended by the Deputy Director of Hatta Police Station, Brigadier Abdullah Al-Hafeet, the Director of the International Protection Centre at the General Department of Drug Control, Brigadier Dr. Abdulrahman Sharaf, and a number of senior officers and citizens in the Hatta region.