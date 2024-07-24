The Positive Spirit Council of the Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with Al Rashidiya Police Station and the “Policeman is Your Neighbour” initiative, organized the “Your Summer is Safe” event at Mirdif City Centre, in the presence of the Director of Al Rashidiya Police Station, Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman, the Head of the Positive Spirit Council, Fatima Ahmed Yousef Bu Hujair, the Vice-President of the Positive Spirit Council, Captain Saeed Ghadir, and a number of officers and stakeholders.

The event was attended by 75 volunteers from the “Policeman is Your Neighbour” initiative. The event included raising awareness among the public about negative phenomena and introducing them to Dubai Police services aimed at enhancing security and safety and working to make members of society happy.

Major General Saeed Hamad bin Sulaiman praised the event and its role in protecting society from negative phenomena, and introducing the many smart services provided by Dubai Police to the community, praising the active participation, and thanking the Positive Spirit Council for its awareness-raising role, and holding such important events in cooperation with Al Rashidiya Police Station.