Dubai (WAM)

Dubai Police General Command organized the “Residential Complex Security” Forum at the Dubai Police Academy with the aim of achieving the strategic objectives of Dubai Police to make Dubai the safest city by activating partnerships with various strategic sectors in the emirate. The event was attended by Brigadier Mohammed Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Investigations for Research and Investigation Affairs, Mohammed Ali Al Badawi, Acting CEO of the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai, and Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Juma Al Suwaidi, General Coordinator of the Residential Complex Security Project, in addition to representatives of companies and real estate developers.

Brigadier Mohammed Ahli explained that the forum comes within the framework of the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to strengthen relations with strategic partners working in the field of residential complexes throughout the Emirate of Dubai, which contributes to strengthening community partnership, while seeking to spread awareness among members of society and adopt the best international practices and smart systems to enhance security and safety, leading to achieving zero crime in residential complexes.

The forum’s activities, which were supervised by the Crime Prevention Department at the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, included the signing of the “Residential Complexes Security Project Charter” by the Dubai Police General Command, represented by Brigadier Mohammed Ahli, and the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai, represented by Mohammed Ali Al Badawi. This charter aims to support the strategic direction to make Dubai the safest city in the world.

The forum’s activities also witnessed the Real Estate Regulatory Agency in Dubai presenting a presentation on its role and services to real estate developers in the Emirate of Dubai, while the forum’s activities witnessed a discussion session with all participants on the residential complexes guide.

At the conclusion of the forum, Brigadier Mohammed Ahli honoured the strategic partners who cooperated with Dubai Police in implementing security measures in residential complexes.