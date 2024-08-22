Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Crime Prevention Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, organized the “Residential Complex Security” Forum at the Dubai Police Academy. Brigadier Mohammed Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Investigation and Investigation at Dubai Police, stressed that the forum contributes to achieving the strategic goal of Dubai Police to make Dubai the safest city, by activating partnerships with various strategic sectors, to spread awareness among members of society, and adopting the best international practices and smart systems to enhance security and safety, leading to achieving zero crime rates, especially in residential complex sectors.