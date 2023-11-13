Dubai (Etihad)

The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the “Your Commitment is Happiness” initiative, organized an awareness program at the Zayed Educational Complex in Al Mizhar, with the aim of raising awareness of the obligations of the sporting public in stadiums stipulated in Federal Law No. 8 of 2014 regarding the security of sporting facilities and events.

Lieutenant Nabet Sultan Al Ketbi confirmed, during the awareness lecture attended by members of the administrative and educational staff and students at the Zayed Educational Complex, that the “Your Commitment is Happiness” initiative aims to enhance communication between sports clubs and fans, and unify efforts to make fans happy by establishing a culture of positive encouragement through optimal use of social media. Social communication, in order to convey positive messages and a culture of constructive criticism among all parties to the game, in a way that reflects the civilized face of the country in our sports stadiums.

He said that the initiative works to spread awareness among the public about the limits of encouragement and the extent of the danger of expressing feelings in a negative way towards others, and for the public to be well aware of its obligations in accordance with the federal law regarding the security of sporting facilities and events, noting that the “Your Commitment is Happiness” initiative received a great response from sports institutions. Media and community interaction, which led to a remarkable decrease in negative phenomena in stadium stands.

Lieutenant Al Ketbi pointed out that the articles of the Federal Law regarding the security of sporting facilities and events guarantee the implementation of all safety measures for athletes and various facilities in the country, in accordance with advanced security standards and controls in line with the international standards used to regulate the security aspects of sporting festivals and events at their highest levels.​