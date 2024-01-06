The Dubai Police General Command is organizing a military parade at the “Dubai Police Carnival”, which it organizes in conjunction with the Dubai Police Academy graduation ceremony in cooperation with the Dubai Shopping Festival, at 7:30 pm today in the “City Walk” area, starting from the “Coca-Cola Arena”. », to tour Al Happiness Street, with the participation of male and female candidates from the Dubai Police Academy, the Dubai Police Musical Band, the “K9” Security Inspection Department teams, cavalry and security patrols, luxury patrols, bicycles and motorcycles, and specialized teams affiliated with the General Administration of Bodies and Facilities Security and Emergency.

Visitors to the City Walk area will be able to view, through the platforms of the Dubai Police Carnival, its latest innovations in the field of future services, digital channels and important applications aimed at enhancing communication with members of society.

Visitors to the platform can view the latest police innovations that contain the latest smart systems and artificial intelligence technology, and the most prominent police achievements that contribute to enhancing security and safety, working to make community members happy, and enjoy the most beautiful rhythms and musical pieces performed by the Dubai Police Music Band in a festive atmosphere with the participation of dogs. Police and cavalry vehicles, motorcycles, rescue vehicles, SWAT, classic police cars, and eco-friendly luxury patrol cars.

Visitors can view the equipment of the VIP protection teams, the “Ghaiyath” patrol, and the Dubai Police smart boat (Hadad), which is considered the first of its kind in the region, and the first in the world to be implemented by young Emirati cadres, and runs on clean energy and is characterized by a number of advantages, The most prominent of which are the self-control, self-monitoring, and remote control features. Visitors will be able to view

The “self-driving security patrol” aims to enhance security and safety in residential areas, and is fully electric-powered, with its battery lasting for 15 hours. Its aim is to enhance security coverage through its modern camera that is characterized by the ability to take pictures within 360 degrees, and has capabilities Monitoring criminal behavior, recognizing faces, reading car numbers, and communicating directly with the command and control center in the General Department of Operations at Dubai Police.