The International Center for Forensic Sciences in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police organized an advanced course in the field of identifying methods and mechanisms of “deep fakes”, known internationally as “Deep Fake”, as part of continuous efforts to keep pace with modern science, technologies and innovations, and achieve precedence. In these sciences, to contribute to solving cases, and to provide scientific and material evidence to the Public Prosecution and the competent judicial authorities to achieve justice in related crimes.

Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Ahmed bin Ghalita, confirmed that the course comes within the framework of Dubai Police’s keenness to keep pace with scientific developments in various fields, and to use them in police sciences, through qualified and trained national cadres according to the highest levels, in order to achieve the aspirations of Dubai Police and its plan. To be proactive and anticipate the future in various criminal scientific specializations, especially modern ones.

Bin Ghalaita explained that the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police is considered an integrated scientific institution, with its scientific specializations in various fields, and plays an important role in detecting crimes and presenting material evidence to judicial authorities to achieve justice in cases.

For his part, Director of the Forensic Evidence Department, Colonel Rashid Lootah, stated that the course is very important for experts and technicians specialized in uncovering evidence related to technical and electronic crimes, in light of the rapid development in the technical field, and the possibility of exploiting this technology in carrying out electronic crimes that affect the security and safety of society.

The head of the Video and Image Evidence Analysis Department, Lieutenant Colonel Dr. Hamad Al-Awar, confirmed that the course is presented by Professor Anderson Rocha, from the University of Campinas in Brazil, who holds a doctorate in computer science and specializes in artificial intelligence and digital crimes, and has a distinguished international reputation, indicating that the course represents a basic Important for future cooperation in the field of forensic examination between the University of Campinas and Dubai Police.

He pointed out that Professor Rocha is one of the world’s leading experts in examining fake visual materials, noting that he provided an explanation to hone the skills of experts in the Dubai Police, to identify deep fakes and combat them using the latest technologies, indicating that this course is part of the Dubai Police’s strategy to look towards the future, Enhancing capabilities to meet upcoming security challenges, and remaining at the forefront of innovation and technology to ensure the security and safety of society.