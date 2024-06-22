The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the Al Qusais Police Station, the Positive Spirit Council, and the Dubai Police Health Center, in cooperation with the Nafi Sports Club, organized the “Every Drop with a Pulse” campaign to promote the culture of voluntary blood donation, with the participation of 120 donors of various nationalities.

The head of the Positive Spirit Council, Fatima Buhajir, stressed the importance of donating blood and everyone’s participation in this humanitarian initiative, spreading the culture of blood donation among members of society, and preserving public health, pointing to the importance of promoting humanitarian initiatives that contribute to saving human lives and activating community partnership, as he participated In blood donation campaigns, officers, non-commissioned officers, individuals and civilians believe that it is a national duty, in addition to the benefit that benefits donors and the needy, and to consolidate the culture of social solidarity and volunteer work, and to enhance the concept of community partnership and its noble humanitarian goals that contribute to saving lives and the lives of patients, calling on members of the public To participate, donate, and contribute to saving their sick and injured brothers.

The Positive Spirit volunteers provided an introductory overview explaining the benefits of blood donation, including stimulating blood circulation, stimulating bone marrow cells to renew their activities and increasing their effectiveness, reducing blood pressure and relieving headaches. Blood donation also increases vitality and safety, removes oxidants and reduces oxidative stress by raising the antioxidant enzyme. Such as “superoxide dismutase”, in addition to providing advice and guidance, conducting medical examinations for donors and providing medical advice.