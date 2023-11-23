The Dubai Police General Command obtained two international accreditation certificates from the Global Innovation Management Institute (GIMI), based in the United States of America, in the fields of “Innovation Management” and “Foreseeing the Future,” and at the fourth level, which is the highest in this accreditation, after an evaluation process. Comprehensive by the specialized evaluation committee composed of international experts.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, confirmed that the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, has made the idea of ​​innovation and anticipating the future an approach that Dubai is moving forward with at a rapid and confident pace towards higher progress. Ranks of excellence in various fields, to become, in all its sectors, an inspiring global model in employing creative thought to provide quality services to society that achieve the highest levels of satisfaction of its members within various vital sectors, including the police sector.

The Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police praised both the teams of the General Department of Administrative Affairs and the Future Foresight Center, which were able to pass all stages of the evaluation and obtain two accreditation certificates within these two important categories in the field of maturity in innovation management and maturity in anticipating the future, indicating that the Dubai Police General Command The innovation management process, efforts and studies to anticipate the future are given great importance, because of their effective role in enhancing the position of the Emirate of Dubai globally, and highlighting the reputation of Dubai Police at the global level in applying the best international practices, in an effort to achieve the highest levels of leadership and excellence.

For his part, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Excellence and Leadership Affairs, Major General Dr. Abdul Quddus Abdul Razzaq Al Obaidli, confirmed that obtaining the two international accreditation certificates comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s constant keenness to achieve excellence and leadership in various fields, and to harness all its capabilities in innovation and development to enhance security, safety and work. To achieve the highest levels of satisfaction among community members, through the quality services it provides that take into account the best international standards and practices.

Operations maturity

In turn, Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Administration Affairs, Major General Ahmed Rafi’, explained that obtaining international accreditation certificates in “Innovation Management and Future Foresight” is considered very important in the process of police work, because it reflects maturity in these two fields, especially after undergoing police operations and practices. Dubai to be evaluated by specialized experts at an international level, indicating that this new achievement is added to the record of qualitative and distinguished achievements of the Dubai Police.

The Director of the General Department of Administrative Affairs, Brigadier General Mansour Al-Gergawi, received the international accreditation certificate in the field of innovation management, while the Director of the Administrative Affairs Department at the Future Foresight Center, Lieutenant Colonel Anwar Al-Nimr, received the international accreditation certificate in the field of maturity in foresight of the future, during the annual conference of the Global Institute for Management. Innovation organized this year in the Philippine capital, Manila.

Innovation management

Brigadier Al Gergawi explained that Dubai Police underwent a comprehensive evaluation process by the institute’s experts, which included a review of administrative procedures and processes.

He added: “The expert committee evaluated all the inputs of the innovation management system, and the benefits it provides that enable Dubai Police General Headquarters employees to propose proactive projects to achieve the strategic goals of maintaining security and security and making the Dubai community happy.”

The evaluation addressed several axes, including the role of leadership in inspiring employees, sponsoring innovative project campaigns, evaluating innovative processes, and the extent of their connection to global networks of universities, centers, research, and think tanks, in addition to evaluating the role of incentives provided to innovators, and the degree of risk with non-stereotypical creative ideas, which enables police Dubai is able to manage deep, long-term transformations.

Looking forward to the future

Dubai Police is considered the first police institution to obtain a certificate of accreditation in the field of maturity in foresight, after an evaluation process that included four areas, which included the main processes of foresight, which are: defining the scope, main issues, surveying and scenarios, and strategy.

Dubai Police was able to obtain the final score in the detailed assessment for each of the four axes, after passing the fourth and final level of the assessment, which demonstrated the extent of familiarity with the experience, knowledge and skills required in anticipating the future.

