The Dubai Police Museum presented a pioneering and exceptional experience to visitors of its smart platform on the rich history of security men, in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and presented the story of the various development and achievements of the police over the past decades, in various security and community fields.

It is possible to visit the museum virtually, and see the community participation hall, a hall documenting the Dubai Police march full of giving, another to display the weapons and devices used since the establishment of the force, and a third to display some historical issues, and ways to detect them, whether in the field of combating drugs, counterfeiting or others.

Al-Marri inspected the achievements of the Esaad Card Center, which offers unique and exclusive offers to card holders, in 10 sectors, tourism and travel, restaurants and amusement parks, electronic shopping, commercial complexes and retail, health and sports, housing, family, education, cars, and the public sector.

And he met the Al-Eass team, which represents a vivid picture of the history of the establishment of the Dubai Police General Command, with its police uniform that dates back to more than half a century, and the “Canadian” weapon used in the past to protect society and confront crime.

Members of the Al-Ess team participate as an honorary guard to receive delegations, in addition to its tasks every year during the month of Ramadan in the “Ramadan Cannons” section, which is distributed in specific areas in Dubai, for the participation of community members, whether tourists or residents, moments of happiness by seeing the cannon launch, and taking pictures. Souvenir with them, and get to know their tasks closely.

The “cycling team” participated in the platform, which plays an important role in enhancing security and safety in the Emirate of Dubai, in addition to its leading role in securing events, events and activities taking place in the emirate. The importance of bicycle teams lies in their ability to reach all places as quickly as possible, overcoming traffic congestion and narrow spaces, in addition to strengthening the security presence and communication between the police and the public, through their distribution in sites, tourist areas, commercial centers, markets, beaches and water canals.

The Dubai Police platform reviewed information about the Dubai Police Resilience Center, which is concerned with procedures that enhance flexibility and reduce risks. And winning the “Model City Award in the Field of Resilience, Intelligence and Sustainability”, presented by the United Nations Office for Risk and Disaster Reduction, which is awarded to the best global cities in the efficiency of procedures that enhance flexibility and reduce risks.

The platform also presented samples of products for inmates of the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, within the professional programs of punitive institutions, and Dubai Police presents them to them in external exhibitions, and within community events and initiatives, so that inmates can support themselves in the future with legal projects that keep them away from the wrong path and reintegrate them. In society, they get percentages from the profits of selling their products and industries.

The platform provided an opportunity for visitors to watch daily performances of the police dogs of the Security Inspection Department, K9, and their training capabilities to detect narcotic substances and explosives, in addition to watching the performances of the Dubai Police Academy band.