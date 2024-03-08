Dubai (Etihad)

Dubai Police maintained its superiority in the UAE Weightlifting Cup, which was organized by the Federation, at the Dubai Police Academy Hall in Umm Suqeim, and the curtain was lowered on it, in the presence of Brigadier Ahmed Merdas, Acting Director of the General Administration of Training, members of the Federation’s Board of Directors, and Abdullah Hayy Al Shamsi, Member of the Board of Directors. Abu Dhabi Weightlifting Club.

Dubai Police won 13 gold medals, out of 15 medals in the championship, which witnessed the holding of 3 competitions, a championship for women, and two championships for men, “citizens and Gulf Cooperation Council countries.”

In the Nationals Championship, Dubai Police won first place with 19 points (3 gold and a silver), followed by Dubai Civil Defense with 11 points (two gold and a bronze), and the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs in Dubai, with 11 points (gold and two silver).

In the Gulf Championship, Dubai Police topped the scene, winning the five gold medals of the competition, with 25 points, and the General Administration of Residency and Foreigners Affairs came in second place with 6 points (two silvers), and Barge Club 4 points (silver and bronze).

In the women's championship, Dubai Police took the lead with 25 points (5 gold), Abu Dhabi Club came in second place, with 15 points (4 silver and 3 bronze), and Kuwait came third, with 4 points (silver and bronze).