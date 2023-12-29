The Dubai Police Resilience Center held a meeting with crisis and disaster managers in Dubai, with the aim of discussing challenges and opportunities for improvement, and unifying and coordinating roles and efforts during emergency crises and dealing with them by achieving a rapid response time.

The meeting was chaired by the Director of the Resilience Center, Brigadier General Expert Ahmed Bourguiba, in the presence of the Executive Director of the Waste and Sanitation Corporation, the Head of the Emergency and Crisis Team in Dubai Municipality, Engineer Adel Mohammed Al Marzouqi, and the Executive Director of the Technology Development Affairs Department at the Communications and Digital Government Regulatory Authority, Engineer Saif Bin Ghalita. The Director of the Department of Center Affairs in the Fire and Rescue Sector in the Dubai Civil Defense, Colonel Expert Hussein Mohammed Al-Rahoumi, the Director of the Strategic Media Affairs Department in the Dubai Government Media Office, Maitha Buhumaid, and a number of representatives of government agencies.

The meeting, which was attended by 22 partners from various government agencies in Dubai, focused on three main axes: the first is the challenges faced in responding to and dealing with emergencies, crises and disasters, the second is the challenges in the preparation and preparedness phase, and finally the suggestions and recommendations to strengthen the emergency, crisis and disaster management system. In addition to reviewing the most prominent global practices and lessons learned from them.

Ahmed Bourguiba confirmed that the Dubai government is led by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and followed by His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, and His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai, is keen to make Dubai a resilient city in dealing with unexpected events with all flexibility and adapting to various circumstances and crises. He stressed the keenness of various government agencies in Dubai to enhance the concept of resilience, especially in crises, and to produce a risk register at the emirate level that focuses on the various risks that the emirate may face in several sectors, including health, social, environmental, and others. He explained that the UAE in general, and Dubai in particular, was able to deal with the crisis of the outbreak of the Corona pandemic, by dealing with flexibility, as a result of prior preparation to monitor such dangers that threaten the health and safety of members of society, and to develop plans to contain the virus and limit its spread, and to distribute tasks and responsibilities with high professionalism. And training the relevant teams to confront the danger when it occurs, until it became one of the first countries to confront the pandemic professionally and effectively through innovative initiatives that led to controlling its spread, while ensuring business continuity in institutions with the flexible infrastructure they possess that allowed remote work and distance learning, Providing basic services to citizens and residents of the state, in line with the standards of the 2015-2030 Disaster Risk Reduction Framework. He stated that the private sector will be involved in the upcoming meetings, with the aim of learning about the various practices, challenges and proposals that contribute to developing the system for dealing with various crises.