Dubai Police Maritime Security Patrols rescued – in a complex operation – two people whose rubber boat washed up on the rocks and got stuck due to bad weather.

The Director of the Port Police Center, Colonel Hassan Suhail Al-Suwaidi, said that the command and control room in the General Directorate of Operations received a distress call from two people on board a rubber boat stuck between the rocks at sea in the Jebel Ali area, after the sea waves swept the boat and pushed it towards the rocks. Move it and return to the mainland.

He explained that the bad weather conditions and the high waves made the task of the rescue and maritime security patrols very difficult, and doubled the possibilities of endangering the life of the rescuers in light of the fears of the marine boats hitting the rocks, which required a good study of the situation and full preparation for various scenarios until after a number of attempts was able to approach the boat and transfer The two people are safely on the rescue boat

He appealed to members of the public, amateurs of marine activities, to adhere to safety instructions and guidelines, and not to go to the sea in bad weather conditions and high waves, in order to preserve their safety, pointing out the importance of using the “Sail Safely” service before embarking on sea trips so that rescue patrols can intervene immediately and arrive in As quickly as possible to the scene of the accident.



