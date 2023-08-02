The Rehabilitation and Readiness Enhancement Center in the General Department of Community Happiness in Dubai Police, in cooperation with the General Department of Human Resources and the General Traffic Department, launched the “Wellness Wednesday” initiative, which aims to enhance the readiness and quality of life of employees, through a sports event and a health awareness exhibition, based on the directives of His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to work on enhancing the physical readiness of employees.

The first activities of the initiative were launched with a walking activity in the “Festival City” shopping center, then a health exhibition in the General Traffic Department to provide support, care and health advice to the administration’s employees, while the initiative will be organized periodically on the last Wednesday of every month, in all public administrations and police stations.

Brigadier Juma Salem bin Suwaidan, Acting Director of the General Traffic Department at Dubai Police, said that the initiative comes within the framework of the Dubai Police’s keenness to provide the best medical and advisory services to its employees with the aim of promoting health culture and preventing chronic diseases, and based on the importance of the human element as the first pillar in construction. institutional in any entity.

In turn, Brigadier General Dr. Ahmed Yousef Al Mansouri, Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Community Happiness, confirmed that the initiative is considered one of the important sports, health and awareness initiatives that reflect the keenness of the Dubai Police General Command to enhance the readiness and quality of life for employees, in a way that contributes to enabling them to perform their job duties to the fullest. Face, to achieve the strategic goal of enhancing security and safety and working to make society members happy.

For his part, Colonel Abdul-Azim Abdul-Hussein Kamkar, Director of the Rehabilitation and Readiness Enhancement Center at the General Administration for Community Happiness, confirmed that the initiative comes within the framework of the “Measurement and Enhancement of Physical Readiness” project, which aims to build a smart database of employee readiness and physical competence, based on BMI standards. Body weight, height, examination of the musculoskeletal system, determination of proportions and distribution of the main components of the body of fat, muscle mass and water, using the latest devices and accurate techniques for measurement, which contributes to the provision of consultations and the development of rehabilitation programs.

For her part, Dr. Fatima Ahmed Al-Lingawy, Head of the Physiotherapy Department and General Supervisor of the “Wellness Wednesdays” initiative, said that the initiative included organizing a number of health activities for the General Traffic Department, which included checking blood pressure, sugar, measuring the physical readiness of the body, and checking the oxygen level. In the blood and cholesterol, in addition to measuring the heartbeat, providing advice and guidance by specialists in the field of nutrition and physiotherapy, and discounts by the companies participating in the exhibition.

In a related context, the Empowerment Council for People of Determination and the “Positive Spirit” initiative of the Dubai Police participated in organizing training courses and workshops within the activities of the summer camp organized by the Children’s City in Dubai.

Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the Council for the Empowerment of People of Determination in Dubai Police, confirmed that these participations come within the framework of the Council’s efforts to ensure the continuity of harnessing all capabilities to enhance access to an inclusive society that fulfills its obligations towards that segment of its children, according to the axes of the national policy to empower people of determination. The Dubai government’s strategy is “my community…a place for everyone”, to make Dubai a completely friendly city for people of determination.

In turn, Fatima Buhajir, coordinator of the “Positive Spirit” initiative, explained that the initiative works side by side with the Empowerment Council for People of Determination, to support joint efforts and achieve the desired goals regarding promoting the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and acceptance of the other. She thanked all stakeholders and partners who contributed to the success of this initiative. efforts.

The participants included training courses in para-taekwondo and archery, and workshops in sign language targeting 70 children from the summer camp.