The General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police launched the “Winter Clothes” initiative for 19 children of female inmates, in cooperation with the Red Crescent Authority, to bring joy and happiness to the hearts of their children.

The Director of the General Department of Correctional and Punitive Institutions, Brigadier Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, confirmed that this initiative comes in line with the community efforts of the Dubai Police General Command to make its internal and external community happy, including male and female inmates, pointing out that the joint initiatives and activities implemented by the penal institutions in cooperation with their partners, aim to Rehabilitating this group psychologically and morally in preparation for their integration into society, through various programmes, activities and courses, and promoting positive values ​​that call for tolerance, love and giving, and that the “winter clothing” initiative for the children of inmates is part of community efforts to make inmates, male and female, and their families happy, explaining that the initiative gave 19 children clothes. And shoes and blankets, which made them happy and brought joy to their hearts.

The head of the inmate affairs department in the Women’s Prison Administration, Captain Maryam Al Mahri, explained that the women’s prison in Dubai pays great attention to the inmates and their children, and is keen to provide a positive and comfortable atmosphere for their children, including food appropriate for the children’s ages, medical examinations, teaching the basics of reading and writing, and sharing joys with them. Various occasions and the launch of several initiatives bring joy to the hearts of mothers and children, stressing that tolerance, brotherhood and positivity are the prevailing values ​​in the place.