The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Logistical Support, launched the “Hatta Traders Support” initiative, which aims to involve young people in establishing and managing projects, giving them contractual opportunities with the public and private sectors, and supporting and marketing their products. This came during a meeting between the Dubai Police General Command and Hatta merchants, at the Hatta Community Centre.

Acting Deputy Director of the General Department of Logistical Support, Lieutenant Colonel Obaid Al Shamsi, confirmed that Dubai Police is interested in supporting and empowering Emirati entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium enterprises, by launching the “Hatta Merchants Support” initiative, and coordinating with government agencies and the private sector, to provide benefits and incentives for these projects and support Its products and services.

He gave an introductory overview of the initiative, which aims to support merchants, by supporting and marketing their products and increasing contractual opportunities with the public and private sectors, noting that the beneficiaries of the initiative are merchants of home projects, start-up licenses, and licenses granted by the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment to support small and medium enterprises.

Rehabilitation plan

In turn, Head of the Supplier Services Department, Hoda Abdul Karim, said, “The initiative will be implemented through many events, including: Dubai Fitness Challenge events, the Badia Life Heritage Festival, National Day celebrations, the Hatta Honey Festival, Hatta Heritage Nights, and Dubai Shopping Festival events.” Eid in Dubai, the Festival of Lights, the Hatta Hills Run, and the Hatta Triathlon.