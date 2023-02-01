The Department of Administrative Affairs and the Innovation Council of Dubai Police, in cooperation with the Dubai Digital Authority, the telecommunications company “du” and Accenture Middle East, launched the activities of the Innovation Winter initiative, which coincides with the start of the activities of the UAE Innovation Month “UAE Innovates 2023” in its eighth edition.

The head of the Dubai Police Innovation Council, Colonel Dr. Ibrahim bin Sebaa Al-Marri, said that the initiative includes the implementation of many lectures and brainstorming sessions that accompany the activities of “Emirates Innovates 2023”, which was launched by the UAE government in partnership with the executive councils at the state level, with a focus on The theme of sustainability is the embodiment of the declaration of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, President of the State, 2023 as the Year of Sustainability.

He pointed out that the activities of the initiative will be implemented in the presence of many partners from various sectors, reflecting the visions of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, which focus on the centrality of promoting, spreading and disseminating innovation in government work and society.

In turn, the Deputy Head of the Innovation Labs Department, Wadad Al-Hammadi, confirmed that the activities of the initiative include a set of lectures and brainstorming sessions, dealing with important future topics that affect government work and community life, most notably metaverse, emerging technologies in the era of development, artificial intelligence technology and others, indicating that the lectures The brainstorming sessions aim to come up with recommendations that contribute to strengthening the police work system, looking forward to the future, achieving proactivity in the field of enhancing security and safety, and working to make society happy.

The activities of the first day of the initiative included a lecture on the concept of Metaverse, presented by the CEO of Accenture Middle East, Bashar Kilani, during which he explained that Metaverse is a Latin word meaning “beyond space and the universe”, or virtual reality, and is considered a new stage in the upcoming development of the Internet. It will provide new opportunities and capabilities, enabling people to work and live in a virtual world.

Al-Kilani pointed out that the Corona pandemic accelerated digital interaction and entry into the fourth stage of the Internet and access to the world of metaverses, pointing out that experts expect the value of the metaverse economy to reach $ 180 billion, and to be similar to Japan’s economy in 2030.