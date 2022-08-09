Based on the directives of the Dubai Police General Command, the General Directorate of Training, in cooperation with the Dubai Police Women’s Council, launched the first specialized diploma in sign language for the female component, with the aim of enhancing their abilities to communicate and provide services to people of determination, in line with the “My Community… A Place for Everyone” initiative. Aiming to make the entire Emirate of Dubai a friendly city for people of determination.

Colonel Muhammad Ateeq, Director of the Training Center Department at the General Training Administration, in the presence of Major Expert Anoud Al Saadi, Chairman of the Dubai Police Women’s Council, inaugurated the activities of the first diploma courses at the Dubai Civil Aviation Security Center, in the presence of Dubai Police employees and participants from various public departments and police stations.

Colonel Ateeq confirmed that the diploma activities are being implemented under the follow-up of Brigadier Badran Al Shamsi, Director of the General Department of Training, with the aim of qualifying female personnel capable of using sign language in their various workplaces in public administrations and police stations, and while they are in field work during police tasks, noting that the diploma It contributes to strengthening the government’s orientations in the Emirate of Dubai, and the directions of the Dubai Police General Command in providing all services for people of determination, whether they are smart or through qualified human cadres whenever necessary.

Colonel Ateeq pointed out that the implementation of the sign language diploma for the female component came after the success achieved by the team of sign language translators in the Dubai Police at Expo 2020 Dubai, and they were able, over the course of 6 months, to help people of determination and draw a smile on their lips through the qualitative services they provided. , whether by interpretation or assistance in meeting their needs, or even fulfilling their wishes, which had a positive impact on the members of society.

Service for People of Determination

In turn, Major Anoud Al-Saadi confirmed that the launch of the sign language diploma activities for the female component, comes in line with the approaching celebration of Emirati Women’s Day, which falls on the 28th of this month, with the aim of qualifying female members of the Dubai Police who are able to deal with sign language at work, and to achieve the directions of the general leadership. Dubai Police to make society happy and provide services to an important group in it.

Major Al-Saadi indicated that the diploma will contribute to refining the skills and training of female affiliates from various public departments and police stations, so that they are fully prepared to provide services to the needy of people of determination, as well as during their volunteering in various community initiatives, calling on all those affiliated with the diploma to be keen to benefit from its valuable contents and transfer their knowledge. to their co-workers.

Diploma levels

In turn, First Lieutenant Muhammad Abdul Rahman Al Mazrouei, deputy head of the sign language team at Dubai Police, explained that the diploma program includes 150 training hours, and contains 3 levels. Introducing the Emirati Sign Language Dictionary, while the second level includes training participants on how to form sentences in sign language and methods of communicating with the deaf. With Dubai Club for People of Determination and Sharjah City for Humanitarian Services.