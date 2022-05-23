Dubai Police has practically joined the list of countries exporting knowledge in the most accurate disciplines of forensic sciences, after announcing the establishment of the International Center for Forensic Sciences, to be a reference platform for this science in the Middle East, in preparation for it to become one of the most important scientific centers in the field of forensic evidence in the world.

The Director of the Training and Development Department of the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police, Lt. Col. Dr. Rashid Al-Ghafri, told “Emirates Today” that the center transfers Dubai Police from an importer of knowledge to an exporter, through a selection of experts who provide a package of advanced courses in areas other than Traditional forensic evidence, which includes in its first phase, a course for the analysis of underwater crime scenes, another in crimes related to digital currencies, and the third relating to drones, in addition to the analysis of DNA phenotypes and memory fingerprints.

In detail, Al Ghafri stated that the goal of establishing the global laboratory in Dubai Police was not merely to establish a modern building or laboratory that includes advanced devices and technologies in the field of forensic sciences, because there are many countries that have the capabilities and capabilities to establish a similar entity, but the vision announced by Lieutenant General Dhahi Khalfan Tamim, when he was Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, prepared an educated and educated generation with a variety of knowledge, so 180 students were sent to the best countries in this field, such as America, Britain, Germany, Australia, South Korea, Spain and others. A basket of diverse cultures and experiences.

He added that the strategy adopted by the Dubai Police when it took this step was focused on possessing real knowledge, not just a certificate, especially in light of its possession of the infrastructure and technology that can absorb these experiences and refine them with experience, stressing that the certificate represents only 5% of the intrinsic value. For a forensic expert, the rest comes with experience, practices, and experiences.

He stressed that Dubai Police now has qualified cadres for the transfer of knowledge, after the completion of the qualification phase and building experiences and knowledge accumulations, and it has more than 180 memberships for its cadres in international organizations specialized in criminal sciences.

He pointed out that the center will initially depend on attracting skills and expertise from around the world in the required disciplines, to work alongside forensic experts in Dubai Police, to produce and export knowledge and skills through the center, reinforced by real issues that experts in Dubai worked on in the field. To integrate the experiment theoretically and practically.

He added that the Dubai Police established a special identity for the center, established an electronic platform for it on the Internet, and announced unconventional courses in the field of forensic evidence, the first to analyze underwater crime scenes, an experience that only two parties in the world have, and the best of them were contracted to provide the course. In partnership with the private sector, the first forms are foundational for beginners, and the other is advanced for specialists, on the basis of which certified officers in this field are graduated.

Al-Ghafri said that the Training Department also monitored great interest and interest in buying and trading digital currencies, which is an indication of the emergence of crimes, so a course was developed to proactively graduate experts in this important field, pointing to the use of seven partners with extensive experience in all required fields.

He added that in light of the expansion in the use of drones as well, it has become necessary to have experts in forensic evidence who can determine its source, its paths, the nature of the information it transmits, and to any party.

Regarding the prices of the courses, Al-Ghafri explained that the center is not for profit, and aims to qualify the cadres in the region and provide them with knowledge in a nearby location that is no less distinguished than the centers available abroad, noting that the prices are acceptable for experts, as well as for new graduates who want to enrich their CVs with advanced courses.

He added that there are excellent packages that will be provided to those coming from abroad, including flights and accommodation, in addition to the richness of the experience itself, which is not limited to the theoretical knowledge side, but includes an important practical aspect that depends on studying real issues and analyzing their results.

He stressed that the progress of nations is measured by what they can provide of knowledge, and this is the slogan that I believe in, especially in light of the cadres we possess with the finest certificates, and were not qualified to apply the technology produced by the West, but to produce their own technologies, such as the male DNA fingerprint developed by Dubai Police In cooperation with the private sector, it is required by all relevant authorities in the world, and is present on all platforms, and bears the Dubai Police logo.

Al-Ghafri added that the scientific impact of the researcher is no longer a secret, and it is not possible to exaggerate or lie about it. Once you write the name on Google, it shows you in detail the scientific classification and the volume of research and studies published in specialized scientific journals, and when you have a knowledge product, the scientific community will recognize you, especially in The presence of accurate arbitrators determines your position from the world, indicating that you cannot dictate to trusted search engines what you write about you, your resume should speak for itself.

On the latest disciplines in the General Department of Criminal Evidence in Dubai Police, Al Ghafri revealed that the laboratory now has qualified experts in precise forensic sciences, such as 3D printers, forensic engineering, drones, and nuclear physics even if their accidents are excluded, as well as microbiology, epidemics and technological crimes.

And whether there is a disparity of knowledge between the different cadres, Al-Ghafri said that there is certainly a discrepancy in the passion for science, as there are those who have a continuous incentive to advance and learn, but in light of the state’s interest in scientific research, whether from the leadership or institutions such as Dubai Police, there is a boom They are real in these areas, but the most difficult challenge remains to continue to learn and develop skills.

He pointed out that there are internal programs to honor outstanding students, and the Mohammed bin Rashid Complex awards scholars annually, and this is an important matter, as it is wonderful to win the Mohammed bin Rashid Medal for Scientific Excellence, and the ambition to win the Nobel Prize.

Lt. Colonel Dr. Rashid Al Ghafri is one of the most prominent young state scientists in his field, as he reached the male DNA fingerprint, and finally led a scientific team from the General Administration of Forensic Evidence to dismantle it, and teaches the subject of applications of biotechnology in the field of criminal sciences at the UAE University, and was awarded a professorship at Murdoch University He is also a faculty member in it and at Bond University, which recently awarded him a full professorship. He supervises doctoral students’ theses. He also supervises two postgraduate students studying in Britain. He chairs the committee of young scientists at the Mohammed bin Rashid Scientific Complex.



