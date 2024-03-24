The activities of the first edition of the “Police Diploma in International Leadership and Innovation” were launched at the Dubai Police (PIL), in cooperation between the General Administration of Training and the Rochester University of Technology in Dubai, with the participation of 46 police officers from 31 countries around the world.

Acting Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academy and Training Affairs, Brigadier Badran Saeed Al Shamsi, confirmed that the launch of the diploma comes in line with the vision of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, may God protect him, and the directives of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid. Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council, to achieve distinction, excellence and leadership, and to consolidate Dubai’s competitiveness on the global level.

Al Shamsi added that this diploma is the first of its kind in the region, and came based on the directives of Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, to dedicate the excellence of the Dubai Police General Command in investing in human resources at the local and global levels, and to enhance its role as the first institutions to adopt visions. And the aspirations of the wise leadership, and to make the country at the forefront of countries in the field of innovation, in addition to keeping pace with the development process and development to become one of the best countries in the world by the centenary of the Union in 2071.

For his part, the Director of the Training Centers Department at the General Training Administration, the project manager, Brigadier General Muhammad Ateeq Thani, explained that the diploma attracted officers from police leadership from various countries of the world, and it strengthens the position of the Emirate of Dubai as a global city that is a pioneer in qualifying police leaders in the fields of security, innovation and quality of life. .

He pointed out that the diploma consists of three main axes, including the academic program, specialized training, and quality of life, and is lectured by 30 elite experts in the fields of specialization accredited by international bodies, with 586 training hours, over a period of 16 weeks.

For his part, Acting Deputy Director of the Dubai Police Academy, Head of the Academic Program Team in the Diploma, Colonel Dr. Mansour Hassan Al Balushi, stated that the academic hub was built in partnership with the prestigious (RIT) University, which is internationally ranked among the top 100 universities in future sciences, adding that the academic program It includes eight subjects, centered around leadership, innovation, and future security sciences.