Today, the Police Advisory Council for Community Service in Dubai Police launched a cooking initiative for inmates of penal institutions, with the aim of training inmates on the skill of cooking food, investing in their abilities, and qualifying them with trades and professions that help them establish projects after the end of their sentence, in cooperation with the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, the Emirates Airline Foundation for Literature, and the Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, so that guests participating in the initiative will receive certificates that will help them find employment after they leave.

The initiative, which was launched during a press conference held today, came with an idea from the Advisory Council for Community Service in Dubai Police, while the Dubai Police Penal Institution stated that a number of professional courses are being offered to inmates in various professions such as manufacturing, distillation, painting, knitting, as well as sports, as well as Helping inmates to complete their studies in universities and schools.

The Secretary-General of the Police Advisory Council for Community Service, retired Major General Muhammad Al-Marri, said that the initiative serves a very important segment, and it is not the first initiative launched by the Council, and aims to leave the person from the penal institution qualified to have a role in society, as reform is more important than punishment.

He added that the initiative is carried out in effective partnership with the Emirates Airline Foundation for Literature and the Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, which provides many services to the Dubai Police, as it is a strategic partner for food.

The Director of the General Department of Punitive and Correctional Institutions in Dubai Police, Brigadier General Marwan Abdul Karim Julfar, said that the initiative came with an idea from the Advisory Council for Community Service in Dubai Police, and coordination was made with the Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company to participate in this task with the aim of developing and teaching guests to prepare meals, noting The societal goal of the initiative is to create a profession for the inmate after leaving the penal institution.

He added, “The inmate who finishes the course obtains a certificate that helps him to be employed in service centers in restaurants and hotels. We also aim to provide inmates with a profession through which they can establish small projects after leaving the penal and correctional institutions.”

He stressed that the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, focus on diversifying the professions that inmates can benefit from, with the aim of leaving them as good people, pointing out that the number of beneficiaries of the initiative is 30 inmates.

He pointed out that courses are offered in various professions within the penal institution. In addition to helping the inmates complete their studies in schools and universities, courses are offered in manufacturing, distillation, sanding, painting and sewing. We also have sports education, which includes inmates obtaining certificates to play various roles in various sports after their discharge. For example, they work as sports arbitrators, and therefore our goal is to open the door for all inmates, men and women, to learn the craft.

Regarding the cooking initiative, he explained that there are directives to appoint those who have completed the course after they leave, whether in the Officers Club or assisted by the Abu Dhabi Hotels Company to hire and work for it.

Asaad Eid, Head of Operational Performance at Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company, said: “We are proud of our partnership with the Dubai Police, as we have provided various services for more than 17 years. And the Dubai Police Club, and we also have a coffee shop and restaurants, as we are a strategic partner for food with the Dubai Police.”

He added: “We also train the inmates of the penal institution on health and safety by specialists in the company, in addition to how to prepare and heat food, as Dubai Police asked us for this service in order to be proactive in providing good work for the inmates, and we have been working for two or three months on this project after we found they have a desire to learn.” , because it is not permissible to teach a person who has no desire.

In turn, the project supervisor, Chef Hossam Abboud, explained that we started to form a small team and provide training courses, so that we provide certificates approved by the Abu Dhabi National Hotels Company to help them work after they leave.

He added, “We divided the program into two parts, one practical and the other theoretical, where we present the kitchen utensils section through a lecture and how to deal with them properly in the kitchen. The second section depends on preparing the materials and implementing the recipes in a practical way, in a manner that guarantees the safety of the prisoners and those present.”

He pointed out that the courses are provided in both Arabic and English, especially since the majority of the inmates are of foreign nationalities.

Mustafa Wahba, director of the Al Aweer project at the Abu Dhabi Hotels Company in the General Administration of Punitive and Correctional Institutions, said: “Before starting to explain the art of cooking, we offer a course for the company’s specialists on food health and safety, as well as a course for guests on how to follow proper health rules, so that we hand them certificates upon completion. Of which”.