The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the People of Determination Empowerment Council, launched the “Comprehensive Access Bag to its website for People of Determination” service, through an innovative platform on the website, aiming to facilitate its use by People of Determination and obtain all services easily and conveniently.

The Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council in Dubai Police, Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, confirmed that the launch of the “Comprehensive Access Bag to its website by People of Determination” service comes within the tireless efforts made by Dubai Police, under the directives of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri. To facilitate the journey of people of determination to access various services by using the website with ease and convenience, in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to care for them, make them happy, and enhance their quality of life.

He pointed out that the “Comprehensive Access Bag” service has become available to anyone in a simple way, by opening the Dubai Police website on the Internet, clicking at the top left on the icon bearing the “People of Determination” logo, and then logging in to use the service.

He pointed out that once you click on the service, the “Comprehensive Access Bag for People of Determination” will appear directly, and the services available in it, which include the smart reader program, the virtual sign language translator, and settings to help people with attention-impaired and dyslexic people, and those who suffer from epileptic seizures, as well as the color contrast feature to change the color of the device. The screen is for those who have vision problems and all visual disabilities, in addition to other features specific to the “mouse pointer,” where the pointer appears in a large size that suits the requirements of people of determination, in addition to translating the content into 131 languages.

He explained that the “Comprehensive Access Bag” service contains features, such as the type of font that the interested person wishes to use to view the website and obtain services, features of letter, word and line spacing, text size, text alignment, and color service, in addition to a map of the website. To facilitate the person of determination’s access to services.