The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, launched the “Arab Criminal Organization for Poisons and Drugs,” the first of its kind in the Arab region, which is concerned with enhancing cooperation, communication, and efforts to raise the scientific and professional level in the field of forensic narcotics..

This came during a press conference held by Dubai Police on the sidelines of the World Police Summit, which began today, Tuesday, at the Dubai World Trade Center, under the slogan “Unifying global police efforts for a safer future,” and will continue until Thursday, with the participation of an elite group of police and security leaders, experts, and specialists from across the world. Various police agencies and law enforcement agencies in the world.

The press conference was chaired by Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalita Al Muhairi, Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology at Dubai Police, who stressed in his speech that Dubai Police is a pioneer in launching initiatives and projects that would raise and enhance the level of communication and cooperation in various specialties, including supporting… Scientific and specialized efforts in forensic and criminology laboratories.

Major General Ibn Ghalita said: Through the organization, we seek to raise the level of communication between experts and specialists in the field of poisons and drugs at the level of the Arab world, and to enhance joint work in several aspects, including global communication and reference comparisons, submit reports and recommendations with approved values ​​to legislative bodies, and encourage cooperation, exchange and dissemination of information. , drawing up policies and mechanisms for examinations, discussing and studying challenges, and supporting relevant parties.

For her part, the first expert, Ibtisam Abdul Rahman Al-Abdouli, Director of the Drug Observatory Center, at the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, explained that the organization will contribute to supporting the efforts of several groups, such as criminal experts, anti-drug men, judicial authorities, the Public Prosecution, ports and customs..

She added that the organization's headquarters is at the Dubai Police General Headquarters in the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, and it will work to launch many initiatives and programs that serve the organisation's orientations, in addition to implementing workshops, seminars and courses in cooperation with the International Center for Forensic Sciences at the Dubai Police..

Al-Abdouli stated that the organization provides an opportunity for all those working in the field of drug detection and control, law enforcement agencies, and interested researchers and students, to join its umbrella, including jurists, judges, doctors, experts, and drug control men..