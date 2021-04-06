The Dubai Police General Command launched its new website with a new user interface that supports various electronic devices and operating systems in smart phones, as part of its continuous efforts to enrich the customer’s experience with smart services that meet their needs quickly and easily.

Brigadier Khalid Nasser Al-Razooqi, Director of the General Administration of Artificial Intelligence, said, “We developed the new site for Dubai Police completely in line with the national identity using the latest programming and design standards.”

The site is the main smart portal to review the services provided by Dubai Police, which have been engineered and developed to suit all categories of customers and enable them to complete many of their transactions without the need to visit police stations, including people of determination and senior citizens.

The site provides 58 procedural services, divided into 6 categories, in addition to a media center that displays all news, events and magazines issued by Dubai Police, and supports awareness and promotional campaigns organized in cooperation with partners.