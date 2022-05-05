Dubai Police General Command has launched an awareness campaign under the title “Easy Communication for Better Service”, which aims to raise awareness among community members with advanced smart services provided by the Dubai Police General Command, in addition to another package that can be easily obtained from the smart police stations “SPS”, without any Human intervention around the clock.

Butti Ahmed bin Darwish Al Falasi, Director of the Security Awareness Department at the General Department of Community Happiness, said that the campaign launched by the department comes within the framework of the Dubai Police General Command’s keenness to enhance awareness of the importance of using smart services available on the Dubai Police application, without the need to call the 901 call center. For non-emergency cases, and 999 for emergency cases, to contribute to alleviating the pressure on the two numbers, and enhance the speed of Dubai Police response to emergency cases, thus enhancing security and safety, and working to make community members happy.

He added that the Dubai Police is implementing the campaign in partnership with the Dubai Media Incorporated, by posting advertisements on roads, cinemas and social media application platforms, stressing that the Dubai Police General Command provides a package of important services on its smart application, with the aim of making it easier for members of society to obtain them easily, without hardship. Visit the traditional service centers or communicate by phone.

He pointed out that one of the most prominent of these services is the “reporting of minor accidents” service, which enables dealers to report accidents on their own, without the need to wait for the police car, which contributes to avoiding traffic congestion, causing congestion, and disrupting traffic, or Waiting on the way too long.

Al Falasi explained that using the “Report Minor Traffic Accidents” service through the Dubai Police application is easy and fast, as it requires the driver to enter the service, press the “Report an Accident” button, and then enter the required data, such as vehicle plate numbers and driving licenses number. to both parties of the accident, then photograph the two cars, and record the way they wish to obtain a report on the accident.

Al Falasi added that the campaign also includes raising awareness of the “Police Eye” service, which is an interactive service that enables customers to communicate with Dubai Police to report any abuses, such as quarrels, anti-social behavior affecting others, or actions that may cause a clash with others, or reporting. About the use or sale of drugs, or any behavior that would put the perpetrators under the law, stressing that this service consolidates the strategic partnership between community members and Dubai Police, and makes them an integral part of maintaining security.

Al Falasi pointed out that the campaign will also work to educate community members about the distress service “SOS” available on the smart application, which contributes to the rapid provision of assistance from the police and ambulance to the needy if they are exposed to any emergency, and in record time, pointing out that it is a button in the application. The police are on the phones, it sends an immediate warning to the police with just a click, and it locates the distressed person anywhere, making it easy to reach and rescue him.

He stressed that this service is extremely important, given that a person may sometimes be unable to use the phone to call for help for one reason or another, such as his inability to speak, so it is sufficient for him to press the distress button to receive his message immediately, and communicate with him, and then we rescue him in the fastest way possible.

Al Falasi added that the campaign also includes raising awareness of the “ecrime” platform for receiving reports from members of the public related to cybercrime, confidentially and smoothly through the website. www.ecrime.aePointing out that the platform provides a service for receiving reports and complaints of crimes, such as electronic extortion and hacking of all kinds, whether for bank accounts, credit cards, e-mail and social media accounts, in addition to electronic fraud crimes.

He pointed out that there are simple steps to submit a report through the ecrime platform, as once entering the platform’s website, the user is asked to determine whether the complaint is related to an electronic crime or an online police service, fill in the data, and then confirm the contact number through a text message he receives. The customer on his mobile phone, and finally writing a summary of the transaction, and identifying the defendant, if it is a report.

Police Stations «SPS»

The Director of Security Awareness, Butti Al Falasi, explained that the campaign also includes promoting awareness of the services provided by smart police stations (SPS), in a modern way without any human intervention over a 24-hour period, pointing out that smart police stations at the level of the Emirate of Dubai provide a range of main services. In the criminal, traffic and community fields, obtaining certificates and permits, and providing the possibility of registering a criminal report, without the need to meet with employees, through direct video communication with investigation officers who speak several languages. it electronically.

