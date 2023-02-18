The Dubai Police General Command launched the academic diploma in the field of explosives sciences “Applied Explosives Science and Ammunition Technology”, the first security academic diploma accredited by the National Qualifications Center in coordination with the Ministry of Education at the state level.

The academic diploma, which lasts for two years, aims to contribute to raising the efficiency and readiness of specialized teams in the field of bomb defusal and handling and detection of explosives, in order to achieve the indicator of success of plans to deal with explosives.

Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Academic and Training Affairs, Major General Dr. Ghaith Ghanem Al-Suwaidi, confirmed Dubai Police’s keenness to strengthen the national strategic axes in the field of providing security and safety, noting that the diploma program aims to qualify national cadres working in the field of explosives from various security institutions.

For his part, the Director of the Explosives Security Department, Colonel Hisham Al-Suwaidi, confirmed that the program is a new innovative idea of ​​its kind in the region, as it is the first of its kind at the international, regional and local levels, as it provides its members with the opportunity to obtain an accredited academic qualification in the field of applied explosives science and engineering. Munitions, pointing out that the program includes four scientific courses that obtained intellectual compilations, in addition to obtaining a special intellectual compilation from the Ministry of Economy for the work guide of the innovative idea, and the approval of the program by the Dubai Knowledge Authority on the authority’s official website.

He explained that the innovative idea is a qualitative addition to the security system at the Explosives Security Department, and nine international memberships have been obtained from them (International Technical Committee IETC, Institute of Explosive Engineers IEXPE) and 11 memberships at the federal level.

Al-Suwaidi indicated that 11 officers from the Explosives Security Department were assigned to the first batch of 2019, and two seats were allocated to the Ministry of Defense and the Ministry of Interior for the second batch, and to work with the National Qualifications Authority in the process of accrediting the program and the International School of Explosives ISSEE, and Crandfield University in the United Kingdom to audit scientific materials.

He pointed out that the idea was implemented as a prototype in 2019, and the diploma at that time included three scientific and applied courses that were studied in three academic stages for a period of nine months, and 11 officers graduated from the salary of the Explosives Security Department.