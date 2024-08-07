Dubai Police launches Al Barsha Community Forum activities

The Dubai Police Positive Spirit Council launched the “Al Barsha Community Forum” for residents of the Al Barsha area, in cooperation with the Council of Police Station Directors, Al Barsha Police Station, and strategic partners.

The forum’s activities, which are organised on Saturdays and Sundays every week from 5pm to 11pm at Al Barsha Pond Park, include sports and awareness activities, while these activities will continue until the first of next September.

Acting Chairman of the Positive Spirit Council, Captain Hamoud Al Muqbali, stressed the importance of the Al Barsha Community Forum activities in strengthening the relationship and communication between the communities residing in Dubai, praising the efforts of everyone who contributed to the preparation of this forum, including sports activities, in addition to awareness activities aimed at introducing police services and raising awareness of negative phenomena. For his part, Mohammed Al Hajjaj, a member of the Positive Spirit Council, explained that the wide participation of nationalities in the forum activities comes within the framework of achieving the strategic goals of Dubai Police in making society happy, enhancing security and safety, in addition to working to improve the quality of life, enhancing social harmony, achieving a happy life in residential neighborhoods, and consolidating the values ​​of tolerance, coexistence and respect for others.