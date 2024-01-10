The Dubai Police General Command, represented by the People of Determination Empowerment Council, launched the “Comprehensive Access Bag to its website for People of Determination” service, through an innovative platform on the website that aims to facilitate its use by people of this category and enable them to obtain all services easily and conveniently.

Major Abdullah Hamad Al Shamsi, Chairman of the People of Determination Empowerment Council at Dubai Police, confirmed that the aim of launching this service is to facilitate the journey for people of determination to access various services by using the website with complete ease, in order to achieve the vision of the wise leadership to care for them, make them happy, and enhance their quality of life.

He pointed out that the “Comprehensive Access Bag” service is available to anyone in a simple way by visiting the Dubai Police website, clicking at the top left on the icon bearing the “People of Determination” logo, then starting using the “Comprehensive Access Bag for People of Determination” service, which appears once you click on The icon, and the services available in it, which include the smart reader program and the virtual translator for sign language, and settings to help people with poor attention and dyslexia, and those who suffer from epileptic seizures, as well as the color contrast feature to change the screen color for those who have vision problems and all visual disabilities, in addition to other special features. With the “mouse cursor”, where the cursor appears in a large size that suits the requirements of people of determination, in addition to translating the content into 131 languages.

He stated that the “Comprehensive Access Bag” service contains features such as the type of font that the interested person wishes to use to view the website and obtain services, features of letter, word and line spacing, text size, text alignment, and color service, in addition to a special map of the website to facilitate… Access to services by the person of determination.