Dubai Police launch enhanced security locks to develop the security of the gold and jewelry sector

The Dubai Police General Command, in cooperation with the Security Industry Regulatory Agency and the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group management, launched enhanced security locks for security measures in the gold and jewelry sector, as part of the “Gold and Jewelery Sector Security” project, which aims to develop the sector’s security and enhance security and safety through a series of measures Innovative and innovative security.

The inauguration was attended by Colonel Muhammad Ahli, Deputy Director of the General Department of Investigation for Research and Investigation Affairs, Lieutenant Colonel Rashid Al Maeeni from the Crime Reduction Department, Tawhid Muhammad Abdullah, Chairman of the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group, Captain Eng Khaled Al Hammadi, Director of the Security Systems Accreditation Center at the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, and a number of officers .

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf, Director of the General Department of Criminal Investigations at Dubai Police, said that in implementation of the strategy of the Dubai Police in securing the important commercial sectors in Dubai, the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations submitted a security study that includes the development of a security system aimed at strengthening security measures in the gold and jewelry sector and the Council approved The Executive Director in Dubai, the recommendations of the study, and accordingly, working groups were formed to implement the security system, including the Security Industries Corporation / Sierra / and the Dubai Gold and Jewelery Group management, and the security system includes a set of security tools, which work is underway to be included in order to reach zero crimes in this important commercial sector.

He added that these security measures will be implemented in phases, and this system will provide for bridging the gaps that can be exploited by criminal gangs and will provide a quick and deterrent response to police patrols, noting that cooperation with strategic partners includes the contribution of about 2721 shops from the gold and jewelry sector in developing the current system to The third-generation tracking system includes connecting the closed-circuit television system, special specifications for internal safes and glass façades for displaying gold and jewelery holdings, modern systems that reduce burglary crimes, in addition to enhanced security locks.

Brigadier Jamal Salem Al-Jallaf confirmed that the security measures taken to curb crime in the banking sector and gold shops have witnessed great progress, especially as they receive direct attention from His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al-Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, who directed the implementation of many programs, mechanisms and security measures in this field and work to implement them. What constituted major progress for this important sector, during 2019 and 2020.

In turn, Tawheed Mohammed Abdullah explained that new types of locks were approved for gold shops in cooperation with Dubai Police and “Sierra”, provided that they would be installed within 60 days in 900 gold and jewelry stores according to international standards and standards, stressing that the fruitful cooperation between the group and the Dubai Police contributes To enhance security and safety in the gold and jewelery zone in Dubai by adopting a continuous series of measures that enhance security in the region.

Captain Eng Khaled Al Hammadi, Director of the Security Systems Approval Center at the Security Industry Regulatory Agency, stated that the adoption of enhanced security locks contributes to raising the level of security in the gold market and enhancing security to preserve private property in gold, jewelry and exchange stores, stressing the institution’s keenness to contribute to the development of various security systems Which contribute to raising the sense of security and maintaining the security of these stores.

He added that the strategic cooperation between the Security Industries Corporation and the Dubai Police continues with the aim of reducing crimes in all commercial sectors in the emirate, as there are joint security plans and programs to reach the strategic goal of the Dubai government in the happiness of society and preserving its security and properties.