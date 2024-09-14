Dubai Police General Command announced that Saudi football player Fahad Al-Muwallad was involved in an accident while on a short vacation in Dubai, when he fell from the balcony of his second-floor home. Initial investigations showed that the accident occurred while he was on the balcony.

The Dubai Police General Command added that the health condition of the player Fahad Al-Muwallad is under observation as he lies in intensive care in one of Dubai’s hospitals, where the efforts of the medical teams continue to provide him with the necessary care. In the framework of its commitment to transparency, the Dubai Police General Command confirms that the investigations are ongoing, and the competent authorities will be informed of the results of these investigations once they are completed.