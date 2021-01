Dubai Police issued 443 violations for not wearing a muzzle and recorded 1,569 warnings, as well as instructing not to gather in 17 locations that violate the social distancing measures … during their inspection tours to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures to limit the spread of Covid-19 in 5 commercial centers in the emirate during the month of January.





