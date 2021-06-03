Dubai Police General Command, represented by Burd Dubai Police Station, recorded 10,745 violations of the precautionary measures to prevent the Corona virus “Covid 19” in the jurisdiction area, which is not to wear a medical or cloth mask in private and public transportation, and not to observe the distance between people. In vehicles, in addition to a violation of the number of passengers exceeding “the capacity violation of half the capacity”, from last November to May of this year.

The Director of the Bur Dubai Police Station and Chairman of the Board of Directors of Police Stations, Brigadier Abdullah Khadem, explained that these violations were monitored through 3 areas to inspect vehicles and people in order to ensure the implementation of precautionary measures and Resolution No. 38 of 2020 regarding the implementation of the regulation for controlling violations and administrative penalties issued by the Cabinet Resolution No. 17 of 2020, regarding the regulation for controlling violations, precautionary measures, and instructions and duties imposed to limit the spread of the Corona virus.

He confirmed that the Bur Dubai Center audited 24,900 people, and 96,885 vehicles in the jurisdiction, with the aim of emphasizing the application of preventive measures, pointing out that police stations continue to monitor violators of preventive measures and precautionary measures approved by the Supreme Committee for Crisis and Disaster Management in Dubai in the face of The Corona Virus pandemic, which aims to limit the spread of the virus and protect all members of society, emphasizing that the fines contained in the table of violations and administrative penalties issued by a decision of the Attorney General are applied to all violators.

Brigadier Abdullah Khadim called on community members to adhere to precautionary measures when leaving the house, maintain physical distance in vehicles, and wear masks when moving in case the number of passengers exceeds more than two people, explaining that violators of public safety requirements will be dealt with according to legal procedures, wishing health And safety for all.



Follow our latest local and sports news and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

