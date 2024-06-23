His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, and His Excellency Governor Vittorio Pisani, Chief of Police and Director General of Public Security in the friendly Republic of Italy, discussed ways to enhance cooperation between the two sides in the police and security field, combating organized crime, and developing strategies to achieve the desired goals.

This came during the reception yesterday by the Chief of Police and Director General of Italian Public Security, His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and his accompanying delegation, at the headquarters of the Ministry of Interior in the Italian capital, Rome.

The meeting, which was organized by the Police Forces Coordination and Planning Office in Italy within the framework of distinguished international cooperation relations with the Ministry of Interior in the United Arab Emirates represented by the Dubai Police General Command, touched on mechanisms for unifying efforts in joint operations and opening direct channels of communication to exchange professional experiences and joint training to reduce… From organized and cross-border crimes, combating drugs and money laundering using cryptocurrencies.

His Excellency Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri confirmed that the visit comes in line with the state’s strategic directions in strengthening international relations and partnerships with the security and police services, and in implementation of the directives of Lieutenant General His Highness Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior, to strengthen international partnerships to confront… Organized and cross-border crimes, and developing existing relations with security and police authorities in Italy, in support of efforts aimed at establishing security and stability.

For his part, His Excellency Governor Pisani expressed his appreciation for the bilateral relations between the two sides, and the efforts made by the Dubai Police General Command to enhance cooperation and integration in the areas of policing, security and crime control, which resulted in the Dubai Police tracking down and arresting 13 internationally wanted persons on various charges. Italian Judicial Investigation Authority.

The meeting was attended by Governor Rafael Grassi, Deputy Chief of the Italian Police and Central Director of the Criminal Police, Governor Annunziato Vardi, Director of the Police Forces Coordination Office, and Colonel Tariq Sultan Al Suwaidi, Director of the Most Wanted Department in the General Department of Criminal Investigations and Investigations at Dubai Police.