Brigadier General Makki Salman, Deputy Director of the General Department of Technical Affairs in Dubai Police, inaugurated the activities of a scientific dialogue session for experts in forensic evidence and criminology, at the Dubai Police Officers Club, under the directives and sponsorship of the Assistant Commander-in-Chief for Criminal Investigation Affairs in Dubai Police, Major General Expert Khalil Ibrahim Al Mansouri. And the follow-up of the Director of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology, Major General Ahmed Thani bin Ghalaita, to discuss methods of psychological dealing with children, from the perspective of specialized forensic sciences, especially in family issues and disputes that have a psychological impact on children, their future and their behavior.

Salman stressed that the dialogue session organized by the Department of Criminology comes within the framework of the General Department of Forensic Evidence and Criminology’s constant keenness to discuss the various dimensions of issues it deals with from a specialized scientific perspective, in a way that contributes to shaping the future and presenting ideas that enhance work mechanisms and develop solutions. that achieve leadership and excellence in police work.

He explained that the session, which was attended by experts specialized in criminology and dealing with children, discussed the best scientific experiences and practices in the field of psychological dealing with children, indicating that this scientific field is important for workers in the field of forensic evidence and criminology, especially in cases in which children may be a party. During the session, forensic experts discussed the best practical methods used in psychological dealing with children, the best applied experiences, the types of special cases in which children are parties, and the type of communications related to them, in addition to discussing the type of statements in cases in which parents are parties.

The experts discussed the provisions of the articles of the federal law regarding personal status related to the child, such as custody and alimony, and the impact of applying the law on preserving the rights of the child and ensuring that he obtains them in a way that does not affect him psychologically.

Forensic experts examined family problems, their impact on children’s mental health and their impact on causing psychological disorders, a decline in the educational level, lack of confidence, behavior, increased violence and nervousness, and the inability to harmonize.

