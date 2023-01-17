Dubai Police revealed its developed “comprehensive rescue” mechanism, which is designed to deal with various types of traffic accidents, rescue operations, falls and collapses.

First Sergeant of the General Department of Transport and Rescue in Dubai Police, Hassan Ali Abdulsalam, stated that the vehicle is equipped with the equipment necessary to deal with accidents, such as hydraulic scissors to cut cars in difficult accidents, as well as various types of ropes used in rescue and rescue operations.

He pointed out that it contains anchors for carrying large weights, all kinds of saws to deal with collapses and solid materials, hydraulic hoses, and a crane for rapid use in high areas, in addition to electrical connections, “fire intrusion devices”, and fans used to expel fumes and provide air in the rooms. Confined areas where there is no oxygen.

In addition, Dubai Police displayed, on its stand at the Intersec exhibition, the “Honshi E-HS9”, the first luxury electric car, to join its luxury patrol fleet.

The patrol relies on electricity by 100%, and travels 440 km during a full charge, and its charging time is from 6 to 8 hours, and its launch speed is from zero to 100 km in five seconds, and it contains multiple and modern internal screens.

The Senior Undersecretary of the Threat Assessment Department at the General Directorate of Airport Security, Faisal Issa Ali, gave an explanation to the visitors of the Dubai Police platform about the important role played by the “Aviation Security Risk Assessment and Analysis Center” in strengthening the security work system at airports.

Pointing out that the center contains smart and modern systems that monitor, analyze and evaluate aviation security risks at the international and local levels, and the extent of their repercussions on ensuring the security of Dubai airports, and the ease of procedures followed to ensure the continuity of providing security services to travelers with ease.

He added that the “Aviation Security Risk Assessment and Analysis Center” periodically studies developments in the international security field, follows up, analyzes and evaluates data, and then raises recommendations to support administrative decision-makers in the General Department of Airport Security in Dubai Police.