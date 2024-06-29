The General Department of Human Resources at Dubai Police organized an open meeting with the employees of Al Qusais Police Station, as part of the “Close to You” program, which aims to closely touch the needs of employees, in order to achieve advanced levels of sustaining the happiness of Dubai Police employees.

The meeting was attended by the Acting Deputy Director General of Human Resources, Colonel Dr. Jassim Mohammed Al-Mulla, Head of the Happiness and Positivity Department, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al-Asmawi, and a number of officers, non-commissioned officers and individuals.

Colonel Jassim Al Mulla stressed Dubai Police’s keenness to encourage distinguished employees, praise their efforts, and provide many benefits, whether in the health, housing, educational, or financial aspects.

For his part, Lieutenant Colonel Mohammed Al Asmawi said that Dubai Police is keen to provide a positive and happy work environment for employees by organizing many initiatives, in addition to its keenness to appreciate the efforts of employees through honoring and continuous motivation.

He stressed that the aim of the open meeting is to listen to the employees’ opinions transparently and without barriers, to identify their needs and communicate directly with them.

During the meeting, the employees presented a set of observations, suggestions, and inquiries about ways to develop work and employee conditions, while Colonel Al-Mulla and Lieutenant Colonel Al-Asmawi responded to them, and directed them to follow up on some of them, and to look into the possibility of implementing some of the suggestions.

Al Mulla and Al Asmawi stressed the keenness of Dubai Police, under the directives and constant follow-up of the Commander-in-Chief of Dubai Police, Lieutenant General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, to achieve job stability and focus on the employee, who is the real capital of the force.