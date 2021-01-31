The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to report violations of the precautionary measures to prevent Coronavirus “Covid 19” by calling the toll-free number 901 or through the “Eye of the Police” service available on the Dubai Police application on smartphones.

The Dubai Police General Command confirmed that it had designated the number 901 and the “Eye of the Police” service in order to receive reports related to the breach of precautionary measures to prevent Coronavirus, as part of its constant concern for the safety and protection of society, noting that everyone is responsible and partner in supporting the efforts made by the state in strengthening measures Precautionary measures through their keenness to adhere to the instructions and instructions issued by the competent authorities.

The Dubai Police General Command stated that the Call Center 901, designated for non-emergency cases, receives reports submitted by members of the public through specialized employees who work 24 hours a day, and are keen to respond quickly with cases and reports.

She also clarified that the “Eye of the Police” service enables users of the Dubai Police Smart Application to communicate with it to report any violations, behavior or any behavior that would place the perpetrators under the penalty of law so that all members of society are responsible for maintaining its safety and security, noting the ease of use of the service. Eye the police on the smart application, where users can send text, audio, video or picture messages, and the user of this service can also determine his location or the location of the reported event.





Follow our latest local and sports news, and the latest political and economic developments via Google news

