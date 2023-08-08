The Dubai Police General Command called on members of the public to identify a person who died as a result of a run-over accident on Al Ittihad Street before Al Nahda Bridge in the area of ​​jurisdiction of Al Qusais Police Station. death, the police did not review anyone to report the loss of the owner of the body.

Al Qusais Police Station called on members of the public to identify the owner of the unknown body, and whoever has any information about him can contact the call center on the number 901, and if the caller is from outside the Emirate of Dubai, he must add 04 before the contact number.